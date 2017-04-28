ASM student council vice chair resigns to focus on health
Associated Students of Madison's Vice Chair Mariam Coker will officially step down from her position Saturday to focus on her personal health. ASM spokesperson Jason Klein said in an email to The Badger Herald that Coker had decided to resign earlier in April but had not officially vacated her seat.
