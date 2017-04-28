ASM student council vice chair resign...

ASM student council vice chair resigns to focus on health

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

Associated Students of Madison's Vice Chair Mariam Coker will officially step down from her position Saturday to focus on her personal health. ASM spokesperson Jason Klein said in an email to The Badger Herald that Coker had decided to resign earlier in April but had not officially vacated her seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Thu mohel PULTE rules 3
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Thu Corporate Welfare... 3
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC