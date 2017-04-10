Asking candidates about the issues

The New Jersey Herald will help voters get that information by publishing questions and answers from the candidates for state Senate and Assembly and for Sussex County freeholder beginning this week and continuing through June 2. Each week will focus on one question about one issue. Answers from the Senate candidates --incumbent Sen. Steven Oroho and Bill Hayden, both Republicans, and Democrat Jennifer Hamilton-- will be published on Mondays.

