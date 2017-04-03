April Is Looking Like It Will Be Even More Turbulent Than March For The Stock Market
The first week of the second quarter started off very differently than that of 1Q 2017. While the start of 1Q 2017 was off to the races for the stock market, the majority of major US market indices finished the first week of 2Q 2017 in the red, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average relatively unscathed for the week.
