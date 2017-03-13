Yahoo names CEO Marissa Mayera s repl...

Yahoo names CEO Marissa Mayera s replacement and his base salary doubles hers

16 hrs ago Read more: SiliconValley.com

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will be replaced when the firm is sold to Verizon and what remains becomes an investment company called Altaba. Board member Thomas McInerney, 52, a former executive with internet firm InterActiveCorp and Ticketmaster, will take her place, Yahoo said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday.

Read more at SiliconValley.com.

