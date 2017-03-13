Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer is up for $23 million in severance
Yahoo Inc. has named the top executives who will lead what's left of the company after its digital services are sold to Verizon Communications Inc., and it has disclosed the sizes of "golden parachute" severance packages for Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and others. Yahoo said in a regulatory filing Monday that Thomas McInerney will be CEO of the leftover company, to be called Altaba Inc. McInerney has been on Yahoo's board since April 2012 and has worked at IAC/InterActiveCorp and Ticketmaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC