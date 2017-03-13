Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer is up for $23 million in severance

Yahoo Inc. has named the top executives who will lead what's left of the company after its digital services are sold to Verizon Communications Inc., and it has disclosed the sizes of "golden parachute" severance packages for Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and others. Yahoo said in a regulatory filing Monday that Thomas McInerney will be CEO of the leftover company, to be called Altaba Inc. McInerney has been on Yahoo's board since April 2012 and has worked at IAC/InterActiveCorp and Ticketmaster.

