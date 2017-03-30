Woman in Capitol Hill police shooting...

Woman in Capitol Hill police shooting after traffic stop, charged in federal court

Read more: The Washington Post

A 20-year-old woman whose car was shot at by police near the U.S. Capitol after she allegedly put it in reverse and hit a patrol car while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday is being held on six federal and District charges. Mia Keyshia Hill, who also goes by the name Taleah Michelle Everett court files show, was accused of nearly running down officers and charged Thursday with four U.S. counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

