Will Urban Outfitters Stock Outperform After March 7?
Urban Outfitters Inc. , the $3.03 billion market cap company, operates three specialty retail brands: Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People. The company continues with its retail expansion policy of opening new stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC