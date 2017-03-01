Why the apparel industry is embracing...

Why the apparel industry is embracing Muslim fashion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

In the modern-day culture wars over Islam's place in America, fashion has become a flashpoint. Should Muslim women in the U.S. publicly show their faith with garments, from hijabs to burkinis? The mass-market retailer Uniqlo last weekend rolled out its fourth collection done in collaboration with Anglo-Japanese designer and practicing Muslim Hana Tajima.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC