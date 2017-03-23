Urban apparel retailer on hunt for a new CEO
The value-oriented fashion retailer said that Jason Mazzola has resigned as CEO and director "to pursue another opportunity." It named retail veteran Bruce Smith, currently Citi Trends COO and CFO, as acting chief executive officer, and Ed Anderson as executive chairman, effective immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb '17
|PortnoyR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC