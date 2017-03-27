Uniqlo threatens to leave U.S. over Trump threats
Popular Japanese fashion chain Uniqlo has a message for President Trump: We'll leave the U.S. if you insist we make all of our clothes in America. Trump's main economic message is "Buy American, Hire American."
