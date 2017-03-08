Two accused of placing man's body in suitcase, driving it to Arkansas, leaving it in farm field

Two caregivers of an elderly man who died in New York state face charges of abusing a corpse after, police say, they placed his body in a suitcase, drove to Arkansas and left it in a Prairie County farm field. Virginia "Ginger" Colvin, 56, of Johnstown, N.Y., was arrested Wednesday evening at a Perry County home and taken to the Prairie County jail, Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman said.

