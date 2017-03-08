Twins trumped: Winklevoss's lose bid for bitcoin trade fund
In this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015, file photo, Tyler Winklevoss, left, and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of Gemini Trust Co., appear on the "Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York. On Friday, March 10, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a proposed Winklevoss exchange-traded fund that could have opened the digital currency to larger numbers of ordinary investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC