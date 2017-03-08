Tucson blogger Jes Baker works unapol...

Tucson blogger Jes Baker works unapologetically to promote body positivity

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

While reading a post from her favorite lifestyle blogger , Jes Baker, a then 20-something Tucson native, had an epiphany. "It's really sad that this was the first time I had ever entertained the idea - and believe me, it was still a question mark sort of idea for a while - but once I started to process this concept I couldn't stop," Baker recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC