Trump's speech highlighted victims of crimes by immigrants - ...
President Donald Trump is ordering the Department of Homeland Security to create an office called "VOICE" serving "victims of immigration crime." The announcement at the president's speech to a joint session of Congress, where he also featured family members of victims allegedly killed by immigrants, elicited groans from Democrats in the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Tue
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC