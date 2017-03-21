Traders are making huge bets against Nike
Traders have placed a record number of short bets against Nike ahead of the company's third quarter results, which are due to be announced after the closing bell on Tuesday. Shares of the appearel maker have rallied 17% since the beginning of November, riding the optimism in the markets that have been brought on by President Donald Trump's plans to cut taxes, roll back regulations, and spend $1 trillion on infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb '17
|PortnoyR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC