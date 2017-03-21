Traders are making huge bets against ...

Traders are making huge bets against Nike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Traders have placed a record number of short bets against Nike ahead of the company's third quarter results, which are due to be announced after the closing bell on Tuesday. Shares of the appearel maker have rallied 17% since the beginning of November, riding the optimism in the markets that have been brought on by President Donald Trump's plans to cut taxes, roll back regulations, and spend $1 trillion on infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb '17 PortnoyR 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC