Traders are making huge bets against Nike

Traders have placed a record number of short bets against Nike ahead of the company's third quarter results, which are due to be announced after the closing bell on Tuesday. Shares of the appearel maker have rallied 17% since the beginning of November, riding the optimism in the markets that have been brought on by President Donald Trump's plans to cut taxes, roll back regulations, and spend $1 trillion on infrastructure.

