To The Relief of Sergeants Everywhere, Forever 21 Challenges Adidas' Three Stripe Marks
On March 3, Forever 21, Inc. sued Adidas American, Inc. in the Central District of California , asking for a declaration that its clothing decorated with stripes does not infringe Adidas' trademarks, and suggesting that Adidas is a trademark bully: Looking at the examples identified by Forever 21 , one might sympathize with Forever 21's frustration: used two stripes, four stripes, stripes with multiple widths and colors, and it has even sued over garments that Adidas is not known for making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb '17
|PortnoyR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC