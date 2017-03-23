To The Relief of Sergeants Everywhere, Forever 21 Challenges Adidas' Three Stripe Marks

On March 3, Forever 21, Inc. sued Adidas American, Inc. in the Central District of California , asking for a declaration that its clothing decorated with stripes does not infringe Adidas' trademarks, and suggesting that Adidas is a trademark bully: Looking at the examples identified by Forever 21 , one might sympathize with Forever 21's frustration: used two stripes, four stripes, stripes with multiple widths and colors, and it has even sued over garments that Adidas is not known for making.

