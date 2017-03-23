To The Relief of Sergeants Everywhere...

To The Relief of Sergeants Everywhere, Forever 21 Challenges Adidas' Three Stripe Marks

On March 3, Forever 21, Inc. sued Adidas American, Inc. in the Central District of California , asking for a declaration that its clothing decorated with stripes does not infringe Adidas' trademarks, and suggesting that Adidas is a trademark bully: Looking at the examples identified by Forever 21 , one might sympathize with Forever 21's frustration: used two stripes, four stripes, stripes with multiple widths and colors, and it has even sued over garments that Adidas is not known for making.

