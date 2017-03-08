The harsh reality for Anthropologie: ...

The harsh reality for Anthropologie: It's still selling the wrong clothes

16 hrs ago

For troubled women's clothier Anthropologie, the first warning flags went up back in 2015. Sales were lackluster in the first quarter of the year, a slip that executives chalked up to a weak selection of dresses: Some of the silhouettes were wrong, and so were the fabric choices and price points.

