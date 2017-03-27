The CEO of FUBU Started Selling Penci...

The CEO of FUBU Started Selling Pencils When He Was 6 Years Old

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Daymond John, CEO and founder of FUBU, who talks about how his childhood shaped him into the massively successful businessman he is today. "I look at a little, young Daymond John -- was he always going to be an entrepreneur? Absolutely," John says.

