The CEO of FUBU Started Selling Pencils When He Was 6 Years Old
On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Daymond John, CEO and founder of FUBU, who talks about how his childhood shaped him into the massively successful businessman he is today. "I look at a little, young Daymond John -- was he always going to be an entrepreneur? Absolutely," John says.
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb '17
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb '17
|PortnoyR
|1
