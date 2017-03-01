Teacher From Westchester Sentenced To Prison In Child Porn Case
A former religion teacher at the Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography -- including videos he had gotten mailed to the school where he worked -- will be spending some time behind bars. Lyle Kamlet, a Mount Vernon resident, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and three months in prison by Judge Kenneth M. Karas in federal court in White Plains, according to Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Tue
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC