Store closures will push 30% of US malls to the brink of death
Since the start of the year, more than 1,500 store closures have been announced by retailers including JCPenney, Macy's, Sears, American Apparel, The Limited, and Abercrombie & Fitch. Most of the closures will happen over the next several months.
