Some Copyright Clarity for the Apparel Industry - The Supreme Court...

Some Copyright Clarity for the Apparel Industry - The Supreme Court provides a test for measuring when graphic features on clothing designs will qualify for copyright protection A graphic feature in an industrial design will be copyrightable if it can qualify for copyright when fixed in another medium. A graphic feature in an industrial design will be copyrightable even if, when separated from the design, it outlines the useful article.

