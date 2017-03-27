Some Copyright Clarity for the Apparel Industry - The Supreme Court...
Some Copyright Clarity for the Apparel Industry - The Supreme Court provides a test for measuring when graphic features on clothing designs will qualify for copyright protection A graphic feature in an industrial design will be copyrightable if it can qualify for copyright when fixed in another medium. A graphic feature in an industrial design will be copyrightable even if, when separated from the design, it outlines the useful article.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|3
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb '17
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb '17
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC