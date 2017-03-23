'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John is building an...

'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John is...

In early February, Daymond John was preparing to launch his latest company, his spin on a coworking space he named Blueprint + co. He's looking to the future: Going forward, the business could allow the Shark Tank investor to leverage the influence he's established over the last eight years as a "Shark" long after the series, or his participation in it, inevitably ends. A few days before the Blueprint launch, Business Insider stopped by the 17,000-square-foot space filled with new office furniture as contractors with power tools wrapped up small projects.

