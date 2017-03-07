Schizophrenic who stabbed his mom to ...

Schizophrenic who stabbed his mom to death to inherit $3.2M 0:0

Read more: New York Post

Jonathan Schwartz, 46, was committed to an upstate psychiatric hospital in 2014 after a jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2011 murder of Barbara Weiden Schwartz Fischler. The madman's father, Steven Schwartz, who was divorced from his wife, sued his son in 2015 to block him from his share of his mother's $6.4 million estate.

