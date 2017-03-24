Report examines grim Bangladesh leather trade, links to West
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, a Bangladeshi boy pulls a rickshaw loaded with strips of leather at the highly polluted Hazaribagh tannery area in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hazardous, heavily polluting tanneries with workers as young as 14 supplied leather to companies that make shoes and handbags for Western brands, a nonprofit group that investigates supply chains says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb '17
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb '17
|PortnoyR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC