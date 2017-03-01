Pro Tip: The Best Bodysuits From Amer...

Pro Tip: The Best Bodysuits From American Apparel Are on Sale Now

Earlier this year, American Apparel announced they were closing their stores, leaving the future of shiny disco pants and sweater crop tops uncertain. Whether you were a fan of the mom-jean mecca or shook your head at its controversial ads , one thing remains - they made some damn good basics.

