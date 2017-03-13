Plains Speaking

On Monday, famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks at the Boe Forum on the campus of Augustana University The forum is hosted by the Center for Western Studies, which is approaching a half-century of serving as a historical and cultural hub for South Dakota and surrounding states. The Center for Western Studies is a museum, art gallery, library, publishing house and research facility all under one roof on the campus of Augustana University.

