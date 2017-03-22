Payless reportedly eyes bankruptcy fi...

Payless reportedly eyes bankruptcy filing, up to 500 store closings

Read more: Journal and Courier

Payless reportedly eyes bankruptcy filing, up to 500 store closings Discount footwear chain Payless ShoeSource may seek bankruptcy court protection and close up to 500 stores Check out this story on jconline.com: http://usat.ly/2nBgzWQ Discount footwear chain Payless ShoeSource reportedly may seek bankruptcy court protection and close as many as 500 stores as the Kansas-based company joins other retailers struggling with a consumer shift to online shopping. Payless initially plans to shut down 400 to 500 stores as part of its latest reorganization plan.

