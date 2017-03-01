Nike released a line of customizable university shoes
Nike has released a new line of customizable university shoes highlighting the collection with special edition shoes to celebrate UConn's basketball success. Yesterday, Nike dropped two different sneakers that will be customizable to include the UConn logo using NIKEiD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Tue
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC