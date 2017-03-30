Nike Inc Will Be Just Fine

17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The 7% drop was the worst day for the sneaker king in nearly five years. Though it beat earnings estimates, investors were disappointed in weak sales growth and a decline in futures orders.

