NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Corp has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

