Moody's revises US apparel industry profit growth to 3-5%
After a very challenging 2016, US apparel and footwear industry operating profits are poised to improve over the next 12-18 months, but growth will be more sluggish than originally anticipated, Moody's Investors Service says in a new report . Moody's now forecasts industry operating profit growth to come in at 3-5 per cent this year, rather than 5-7 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC