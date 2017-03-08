Moody's revises US apparel industry profit growth to 3-5%

After a very challenging 2016, US apparel and footwear industry operating profits are poised to improve over the next 12-18 months, but growth will be more sluggish than originally anticipated, Moody's Investors Service says in a new report . Moody's now forecasts industry operating profit growth to come in at 3-5 per cent this year, rather than 5-7 per cent.

