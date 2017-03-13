Metro Police looking for 2 suspects w...

Metro Police looking for 2 suspects who robbed clothing store on E. Victory

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women suspected of stealing merchandise from a retail store on Feb. 22. Metro responded to Citi Trends on the 1900 block of East Victory Drive around 6:45 p.m. Reportedly, two women walked into the store and began removing security tags from items before fleeing the store with them. Police say one suspect is described as a black female standing 5'4 tall with a slim build.

