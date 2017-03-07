Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Potomac Mills security guard to death
Jamel Kingsbury, a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Burlington Coat Factory store. A man who allegedly stabbed a security guard to death at the Potomac Mills shopping center in Prince William County Saturday was arrested Tuesday, police said.
