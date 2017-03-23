Macy's and G-III sign exclusive agree...

Macy's and G-III sign exclusive agreement for DKNY women's apparel and accessories

Macy's and G-III Apparel Group announced an agreement under which Macy's will serve, beginning February 2018, as the exclusive U.S. department store for sales of DKNY women's apparel and accessories. Macy's and G-III will work closely on brand extensions and exclusive products that build upon the founding principles of the iconic New York-based brand.

