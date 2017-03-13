Lost medals of war hero found under Agassiz-Rosedale bridge
Gary Enright Tom Browning and Ed Arndt hold the lost medals of Kenneth A. Greene for safekeeping at the Agassiz Legion in the hopes that someone will come fourth and claim them. When Ed Arndt from the Agassiz Legion met up with The Observer it was about a mysterious pair of medals that had been found by RCMP under a local bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agassiz Harrison Observer.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC