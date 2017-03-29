Liz Whitney Quisgard's 'Scramble' Fiber Art At Benton
The small gallery off the main exhibit space at the William Benton Museum of Art in Storrs is not much larger than a coat closet, but it is now alive with color, courtesy of Liz Whitney Quisgard. Quisgard's creations, woven with yarn and needles on a background of buckram, climb around the walls, often spilling onto the floor, in some spaces entirely covering up the walls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb '17
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb '17
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb '17
|PortnoyR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC