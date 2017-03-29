Liz Whitney Quisgard's 'Scramble' Fib...

Liz Whitney Quisgard's 'Scramble' Fiber Art At Benton

The small gallery off the main exhibit space at the William Benton Museum of Art in Storrs is not much larger than a coat closet, but it is now alive with color, courtesy of Liz Whitney Quisgard. Quisgard's creations, woven with yarn and needles on a background of buckram, climb around the walls, often spilling onto the floor, in some spaces entirely covering up the walls.

