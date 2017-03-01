Kidswear retailer Carter's acquires Skip Hop Holdings
US headquartered kidswear retailer Carter's said it has acquired Skip Hop Holdings, a global lifestyle brand for young children, from Fireman Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Skip Hop offers young children several essential products, which are distributed and sold in more than 5,000 stores in the United States and also around 60 countries.
