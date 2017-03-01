Kellyanne Conway 'inadvertently' plugged Ivanka products: White House
The White House told a government watchdog agency that Kellyanne Conway, a senior aide to President Donald Trump, acted "inadvertently" when she publicly endorsed the clothing and jewelry line of Trump's daughter, Ivanka, according to a letter the administration released on Wednesday. Conway came under criticism last month when she said on television that Americans should "go buy Ivanka's stuff," in comments that appeared to violate government ethics rules prohibiting the use of public office to endorse products or advance personal business gains.
