Jury begins deliberating whether accused Oakwood mall's killer was legally insane

The fate of Gary Francois now rests in the hands of a Jefferson Parish jury that must decide whether he was legally insane when authorities say he walked into a crowded store in Terrytown's Oakwood Center on Christmas Eve 2014 and fatally shot James "Popeye" Vaughn, 24. Jurors began deliberating as three days of testimony and arguments wrapped up Thursday . Francois' attorneys never disputed that he was the hooded figure seen in surveillance video who pulled the trigger inside a Foot Locker store, sending thousands of last-minute shoppers into a panicked rush for cover.

