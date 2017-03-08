It Seems No One Cares About The Nordstrom, Ivanka Trump Fiasco Anymore
Supporters of President Donald Trump vowed to boycott the high-end fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. after the company cut ties with the president's daughter Ivanka. According to a Bloomberg report, data showed that 30 percent of Americans who support the president were outraged with the decision two weeks after the fiasco began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mon
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC