It Seems No One Cares About The Nords...

It Seems No One Cares About The Nordstrom, Ivanka Trump Fiasco Anymore

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Supporters of President Donald Trump vowed to boycott the high-end fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. after the company cut ties with the president's daughter Ivanka. According to a Bloomberg report, data showed that 30 percent of Americans who support the president were outraged with the decision two weeks after the fiasco began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mon almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC