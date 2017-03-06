Gigi is the conduit for more love between Middle East and US, says Tommy Hilfiger
Gigi Hadid's stunning Vogue Arabia cover could help relations between America and the Middle East, according to designer Tommy Hilfiger. We present the first cover of Vogue Arabia photographed by @inezandvinoodh featuring Model of the Year @GigiHadid .
