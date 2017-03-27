Gallery Petra Collins Captures Her Family in This New ExhibitionFrom...
After picking up a camera at age 15, Petra Collins established her career photographing for Rookie and designing graphic T-shirts for American Apparel. Though the 24-year-old artist is best known for her portraits of teenage girlhood and fashion spreads , her latest exhibition turns the lens away from models and celebrities to her own family.
