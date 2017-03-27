G-III Apparel down after Q4 results

13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

III Apparel reports net sales rose 14.4% in Q4 , due to strength in the non-outerwear wholesale business, including new product launches, as well as the inclusion of ~$29M of net sales from the DKI business in the last two months of the quarter. Q1 Guidance : Net sales: ~$500M; Net loss: $20M to $25M; Diluted EPS: -$0.41 to -$0.51; Adjusted EPS: -$0.35 to -$0.45.

