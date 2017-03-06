FY2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Boosted by Analyst

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT - Analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81.

