FY2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Boosted by Analyst
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT - Analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC