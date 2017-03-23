Fossil comes back for seconds with Michael Kors, Misfit Android Wear watches
Android Wear 2.0 is breaking out at Baselworld. After pushing out the new OS to last year's watches, Fossil announced two new updates to its Q line, and Guess announced it will be rolling out a new line of Connect wearables with support for Android Wear 2.0. Now we have a couple new Fossil brands that have signed on, including a surprise turn from one of CES's hottest gadgets.
