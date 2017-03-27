Forever 21 accused of illegally implementing English-only rule in SF
Department of Fair Employment and Housing accused Forever 21 of discriminating against employees based on their national origin at its Union Square store. Department of Fair Employment and Housing accused Forever 21 of discriminating against employees based on their national origin at its Union Square store.
