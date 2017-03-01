First lady Melania Trump sparkles in Michael Kors for joint address
In case you were wondering what designer the first lady donned Tuesday night for her husband's joint address to Congress, Melania Trump sparkled in a black Michael Kors suit. Meanwhile, a number of female lawmakers wore white, which is historically a symbolic color for the women's suffrage movement.
