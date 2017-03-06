FEC questions other spending by Linda...

FEC questions other spending by Linda Bean PAC backing Trump

" The Federal Elections Commission is questioning last-minute expenditures by a pro-Donald Trump super PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean. The FEC says the Making Maine Great Again PAC may have violated 24-hour reporting rules.

