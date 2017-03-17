East Bay store among JCPenney locations to close
The JCPenney at Richmond's Hilltop mall is among 138 stores that the company will shutter this year as part of a plan to shrink its store count as the industry grapples with changes. Most of the stores on the list will begin their liquidation sales April 17 and close in June, JCPenney said in a news release.
