Democrats hold meet-and-greet breakfast
Most of those in attendance at Saturday's meet-and-greet hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Committee seemed to like what they heard from Patrick Nelson. The 27-year-old Stillwater native plans to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik in the 2018 congressional race for the 21st Congressional District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC